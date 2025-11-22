iBomma Ravi Purchased Assets Abroad from Income on Illegal Betting Apps

Hyderabad: On the third day of questioning on Saturday, police investigators questioned iBomma movie piracy case accused Immadi Ravi on his assets in foreign countries, purchased from the illegal income generated from betting apps during the past seven years.

Ravi, who is in police custody, reportedly told the police that he had been pirating movies through a team of 25 technical experts across the country and abroad, who had developed a unique software to multiply the mirror websites linked to iBomma and iBomma-One. A team was working in a ‘war house’ set up in an office close to his residence in the Caribbean Islands, sources said.

The police, who video-recorded Ravi’s questioning in presence of his counsel, asked him to write down the names and contact numbers of his betting app sponsors, his associates, technical teams and agents and managers.

Sources said the police had gathered information about his associates, but wanted him to provide them with the names and particulars as part of their investigation. Police told Ravi that not doing so would lead to charges of misleading the investigation agencies.

Investigators also questioned Ravi about the software he and his associates used and how they were able to broadcast pre-released movies, his sources and modus operandi, and those who supported them, sources added.

During questioning, sources said, the investigators through Ravi identified the details of those who had been supplying movies to iBomma. Ravi reportedly named a website cited `Movie Rules` that involves crores of rupees.

During tracking his international accounts and transactions, investigators reportedly discovered that huge amounts had been sent through ‘Movie Rules’ in crypto currency, with the iBomma website as a gateway to betting apps.

According to police sources, Ravi confessed that he brought the pirated movies through money earned by promoting illegal betting apps on his multi-layered websites and posting betting apps while broadcasting movies.

Four Piracy Sites, Four Illegal Betting Apps

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is conducting a parallel investigation on the iBomma movies piracy case, reportedly collected data on national and international transactions of kingpin Immadi Ravi for promoting betting sites.

During investigation SIT discovered that Ravi had been operating and promoting four other piracy websites and had promoted four illegal betting apps for seven years.