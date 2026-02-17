Ibomma Ravi Gets Bail in Piracy Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to Emmadi Ravi, popularly known as ‘Ibomma’ Ravi, in connection with a movie piracy case.

The court directed Ravi not to leave the country under any circumstances and ordered him to surrender his passport before the court. It also instructed him to appear before the Central Crime Station (CCS) police every day at 11 am until further orders.

Ravi was arrested in November last year in connection with the case. Further investigation is currently underway.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police had arrested Ravi alleging that he was operating one of India’s largest movie piracy networks. According to officials, the network illegally leaked dozens of copyrighted South Indian films and OTT content soon after their release.

Police described the arrest as a major breakthrough in their crackdown on digital piracy, stating that the operation had allegedly caused losses worth thousands of crores to the Telugu film industry. Investigators also claimed that the platform generated revenue through online betting advertisements hosted on the website.