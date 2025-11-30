IBomma Piracy Kingpin 3-Day Custody Ends

Hyderabad: The three-day police custody of iBomma piracy kingpin Immadi Ravi concluded here on Saturday, and investigators escorted him back to the Chanchalguda prison in the evening after making him undergo a medical examination.

Sources said the investigators had secured substantial evidence against Ravi during the questioning. “He explained about the advanced technology that he used in piracy and confessed that the movies he uploaded were taken from Telegram and other social media handles,” a source said.

Police said investigators had collected data about his financial transactions and suspected money laundering operations as well as information about his associate Nikhil. Forensic and cyber experts using information revealed by Ravi had blocked some piracy sites, sources said.

On his income, Ravi stuck to his version that he had earned `20 crore. Asked what ‘iBomma’ stood for, he replied it was for ‘Internet Bomma’, sources disclosed.

It was reported that based on his counsel’s advice, Ravi did not cooperate despite the investigators placing technical and physical evidence before him during questioning, sources disclosed.

On the first day of police custody the investigators had repeatedly questioned Ravi about financial links and international bank transaction details to which he either gave contradictory information or refused flatly refused to answer.