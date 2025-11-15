iBomma Founder Ravi Held in Movies Piracy Case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday night arrested iBomma founder Immadi Ravi in connection with piracy case booked against him.

The police took him into custody immediately after he landed in Hyderabad from France. Ravi was found to be running the website from the Caribbean islands. Several film producers filed cases against the website for uploading movies on the release day causing financial losses to them.

The police received complaints against the website for uploading piracy films for many years. Investigators estimated that the film industry suffered losses in crores due to pirated movies circulated across various online platforms.