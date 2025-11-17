My Family Member Was Also Victim of Digital Arrest: Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: Popular film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Monday said that one of his family members faced the digital arrest but luckily the accused vanished with the intervention of the police.

Appreciating the Hyderabad police for arresting iBomma founder I Ravi for indulging in piracy, he said his family member was kept under digital arrest for two days seven months ago prompting them to approach the police to explain about the incident.

“With the intervention of the police, the caller disappeared in a second and we were unable to trace the caller. The accused did it with perfection,” he explained.

An organization keeps track of them on how to target innocent people in the name of digital arrest and they (organization) have all the details including credit card details.

He said this while interacting with media persons along with Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to disclose details of the arrest of Ravi.

He said the entire film industry was suffering with the piracy issue. After the arrest of Ravi, a call was received from a colleague from Chennai appreciating the good work done by the Hyderabad police. “We could not do it but you did it,” the caller told Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna said that there is an international racket behind it and the crime was not committed for merely Rs.20 crore. Quoting Sajjanar’s statement that Ravi was having 50 lakh subscribers, Nagarjuna said the crucial data of subscribers including credit card details were completely exposed.

Showing movies is nothing but a big trap and the amount might be much bigger than Rs.20 crore.

Stating that nothing is free these days, Nagarjuna said that piracy is illegal and advised the people to be more cautious. “Don’t assume that you are watching the movie at free of cost because there are big plans behind it,” he said, thanking the police for their coordinated efforts in nabbing Ravi.