IAS Reshuffle in Telangana; HMDA Commissioner Gets Additional Charge of Metro Rail

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders transferring and posting several IAS officers to key departments and agencies. The changes, aimed at ensuring efficient governance, also include revised Functional Additional Charge (FAC) arrangements.

According to the order signed by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Sarfaraz Ahmad, the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been given the additional responsibility of Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, a charge previously held by N.V.S. Reddy. N.V.S. Reddy has been appointed Telangana's urban transport adviser for two years.

In other key appointments, Shruti Ojha, an IAS officer returning from study leave, has been posted as the Director of the Women and Child Development & Social Welfare Department. Krishna Aditya S., Director of Intermediate Education, has been given the additional charge of Secretary for the Telangana Gurukul and Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Furthermore, Kota Sreevatsa has been named the Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (General) of HMDA and will also hold the FAC of Secretary of the authority.