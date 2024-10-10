IAS officers Amrapali Kata, Ronald Rose asked to join Andhra Pradesh cadre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has in a letter to the Telangana Chief Secretary said that IAS officer Ronald Rose should be relieved and join Andhra Pradesh as early as October 16.

The Ministry cited the recommendation of a single-member committee formed for reconsideration of final allocation of AIS officers of erstwhile State/cadre of Andhra Pradesh between successor States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The recommendation of the committee rejecting Ronald Rose's claim of allocating the Telangana cadre to him has been accepted by the Competent Authority in this Department," the letter read.

A copy of the letter has been sent to both AP Chief Secretary and Ronald Rose. In addition, the Union Ministry also rejected the request of GHMC Commissioner and IAS officer Amrapali Kata to continue with Telangana and ordered her to return to AP cadre.

The Ministry is likely to issue similar instructions with respect to a few more IAS and IPS officers working in Telangana.