 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

IAS officer Amoy Kumar Appears Before ED

Telangana
DC Correspondent
23 Oct 2024 9:26 AM GMT
IAS officer Amoy Kumar Appears Before ED
x
Senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar appeared before Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning accompanied by a lawyer.

The agency is investigating the handing over a land parcel in Bhudan in Survey No.181 at Nagaram, Maheshwaram mandal which is valued at hundred crores. Amoy Kumar was the collector of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts during the tenure of the previous BRS government. He is currently joint secretary in the animal husbandry department.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IAS officer D. Amoy Kumar Rangareddy Medchal Malkajgiri BRS government ED 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick