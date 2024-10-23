IAS officer Amoy Kumar Appears Before ED

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar appeared before Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning accompanied by a lawyer.

The agency is investigating the handing over a land parcel in Bhudan in Survey No.181 at Nagaram, Maheshwaram mandal which is valued at hundred crores. Amoy Kumar was the collector of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts during the tenure of the previous BRS government. He is currently joint secretary in the animal husbandry department.



