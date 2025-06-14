IAF Fully Prepared for Challenges: Air Chief

Hyderabad: In the recently conducted Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) demonstrated its ability to deliver clear and decisive responses and continues to serve as the country’s first responder in crises, said Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the IAF, held at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on Saturday.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, he said, “Future military operations will unfold in increasingly complex environments, including space. With the IAF transforming into a true aerospace force, many of you will be at the forefront of India’s ventures into space.” He urged the officers to lead with commitment, focus, and innovation.

The Air Chief, as Reviewing Officer, conferred the President’s Commission and administered the commissioning oath. A total of 254 flight cadets, including men and women from both Flying and Ground Duty branches, were commissioned as Flying Officers. Nine officers from the Indian Navy, seven from the Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from a friendly foreign country also received their ‘Wings’ on completing their flying training.

The Reviewing Officer was received by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal P.K. Vohra, Commandant, AFA. The formalities included a General Salute and a march past.

The parade featured synchronised flypasts by trainer aircraft such as the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran Mk-I and Chetak. Aerial performances by the Akash Ganga skydiving team, the Suryakiran aerobatic team and the Air Warrior Drill Team drew cheers from the audience, which included dignitaries and families of the graduating cadets.

The highlight of the parade was the commissioning ceremony. “Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of years of rigorous training and perseverance, but it is only the beginning of your professional journey,” the Air Chief told the officers. “The uniform you wear is a symbol of national pride — wear it with honour, lead with courage and always uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force,” he exhorted.

Flying Officer Rohan Krishnamurti received the Sword of Honour and President’s Plaque for topping the pilots’ course. Flying Officer Nishtha Vaid was awarded the President’s Plaque for leading the Ground Duty stream. The parade concluded with the cadets marching out to martial tunes, marking the beginning of their service careers in the presence of proud families.