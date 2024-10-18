I-T sleuths raid Anvitha Group offices

Hyderabad: Income-tax (IT) officials on Thursday conducted raids on Anvitha Infra Projects office premises located at different places in Hyderabad, Sangareddy districts for alleged tax evasion.

Anvita Infra Projects is owned by businessman Boppana Atchuta Rao from Vijawayada. Around 6.30 am on Thursday, 20 teams from the income-tax department carried out raids on Anvitha Infra Projects located at Raidurgam, Gachibowli offices and its directors Boppana Atchuta Rao, Boppana Srinivasa Rao and Boppana Anup located at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

The Anvitha Group has four infra projects in Hyderabad and one in Dallas in the US. It has also invested in Dubai real estate.

It was reported that the management reportedly evaded tax on the purchase of material for the construction and suspected money transactions might have taken place. Anvitha Group promoter Boppana Atchuta Rao is a director for several firms such as 9M developers, BVSR properties, Neeladri Projects, Anvitha Builders, Anvitha Assets Limited, Anvitha Infra Projects and others.