I really love Hyderabad’s culture, says Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková

Hyderabad: Reigning Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková, will spend her final morning in Hyderabad at KBR Park on Friday. Her visit aligns with International Forest Day, a day that brings attention to the spaces cities often take for granted. Beauty with purpose is more than a slogan that extends beyond pageant stages into places like this. Over the past four days, she has met people, explored Hyderabad, and experienced its food and culture. Before leaving, she intends to leave something behind.

“The environment is the most important thing in the world. It is definitely a part of us. We need to treasure that,” she had, speaking with Deccan chronicle on Thursday when asked about the importance of forests in today’s world.

“If we need to stay happy on this planet, we need to treat the planet equally with love and kindness and that is why we need to treat them like a treasure and that is why we are celebrating International Forest Day Tomorrow. I will plant a tree tomorrow in Hyderabad for the future,” she added.

A beauty pageant that comes with a responsibility, hers is not a role built on spectacle. Conversations about climate change often get buried in numbers and policy debates, but their impact is visible in everyday spaces.

Hyderabad’s growth has been rapid, but some parts have remained untouched. KBR Park is one of them. This 142 hectares, has remained, a place where trees and animals have existed through decades of change. It is a reminder that not every green space has been lost.

Hyderabad has been a good host to her. She had expected warmth, but what stood out was how involved people were in her experience. “The four days I've been here, I've experienced so many things. From the people who are always here to give you advice, to help you, what I really love in this culture,” she had.

It was not just politeness. There was a sense that people wanted her to enjoy the city as much as they did. Recalling her moments at Falaknuma, Chowmahalla Palace and other places she said, “The architecture, the music, the art — they are all so beautiful. It felt like a fairytale.”

Further, she arrived during the month of Ramzan, when Hyderabad’s food takes a different meaning. The Miss World knew about haleem and did not miss out on trying that out. “I tried haleem. It’s really great. I have not had the opportunity to try a lot of items, but yes I am glad I could at least try Haleem,” she said, adding with certainty, “I promise to come back in May and try the other dishes here. Really excited and looking forward to it.”

The reason for her visit was the pre-event press conference for the 72nd Miss World pageant, which will be held in Hyderabad in May. It is the first time the city will host the event. Miss World is known for being more than a competition and over the years, many winners have used the platform to speak about causes that matter to them. Krystyna’s time in Hyderabad placed a different kind of focus on the city. She spoke about its people, its green spaces, and the ways in which small moments create memories