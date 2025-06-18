I Am The First Victim Of Phone Tapping, Says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said he would depose before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing phone tapping case, and submit evidence to it.

He said he was the first victim of phone tapping as the SIB sleuths tapped his phone along with his family members, car drivers and gunmen. He claimed that he received a call from the SIT asking him to depose before it and furnish evidence, if any.

“I will certainly appear before the SIT and submit my statement apart from furnishing evidence as tapping phones of others is a crime. No matter who they are in the case and how big they are, they should not be left out,” he added while speaking to media persons here.