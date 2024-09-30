‘I Am Being Trolled Mercilessly’ Minister Surekha Says in Tears

Hyderabad: Forests minister Konda Surekha on Monday warned the BRS of dire consequences, charging it with insulting her and twisting an ordinary event to defame her.

Speaking with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Surekha said she was being trolled over her being felicitated with a cotton thread garland at an event for weavers by BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao recently. BRS social media teams were using the picture and trolling her in an abusive and offensive manner.

Surekha, who turned emotional more than once, and was also in tears, said: “I am being mentally harassed by BRS trolls for respecting the weaver community. Such has been the trauma that I have not had anything to eat since I saw those posts.”

She added that she held BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao directly responsible for her being “targeted in a manner that is insulting to all women." Warning Rama Rao that he would face the consequences of what was happening to her, she demanded that he and BRS leader T. Harish Rao explain why they are allowing their party folk to insult women.

On Monday, Surekha said she visited Medak district as the in-charge minister to attend an event focused on highlighting problems being faced by weavers. The event was organised by Raghunandan Rao, BJP MP. The BJP leader had garlanded her with of cotton threads in the Tricolour from the weavers’ community, as a mark of respect. That image was being used to troll her.

“I want KTR to say what he would do if his sister, who recently came out of prison, is trolled the way I am being trolled? Are there no women in his family,” Surekha asked.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the BRS and said Rama Rao must apologise to Surekha over the online comments on the minister on various BRS social media handles.

Even as Surekha poured out her woes to media persons, at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, Congress leaders and workers from the Padmashali weaving community gathered to protest the online attack on the minister. This resulted in minor altercations between the protestors and some BRS workers who confronted them. Police reached the spot and dispersed both sides.