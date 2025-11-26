M-pact Awards Spotlight Regional Ecosystems

Hyderabad: India's first geo-specific creator recognition program with the inaugural M-pact Awards in Hyderabad celebrating regional mom influencers as India's ₹3,500 crore influencer marketing industry shifts toward hyperlocal community engagement.

The event at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre brought together 100+ mom creators and industry stakeholders. Madhuri Krishna won the Best YouTube Mom Influencer while Lahari Arundhati claimed the Star Mom Influencer of the Year among 20+ winners across parenting, wellness, and lifestyle categories.

Speaking about the event the organizers said, "Regional mom creators are the backbone of authentic influence in India's parenting ecosystem. A Hyderabad mom sharing breastfeeding journeys in Telugu, recommending neighborhood pediatricians, navigating local schools—that hyperlocal trust translates into real purchasing power. We are making regional impact visible and valuable - it's about being pro-local, pro-community, pro-authentic."

M-pact Awards is being planned in 10 cities by 2026, including Chennai, Trivandrum, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai. Each city edition will honor local creators with regional language categories —building India's first decentralized creator recognition program that celebrates unique regional ecosystems.