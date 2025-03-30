Hyd’s Crisis Man Wins the Jadav Payeng Award for Water Conservation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based environmentalist M. Karunakar Reddy’s knack for resolving environmental issues has again borne fruit as he received the inaugural 'Jadav Payeng International Award' on Sunday at a ceremony in Kaliapani, Jorhat district of Assam. Instituted by Assam’s Jyoti-Protap Education Trust, the award includes a citation, memento, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Reddy, hailed as India’s 'Crisis Man' and 'Water Man' for his disaster management expertise, expressed deep gratitude, calling the award the 'Nobel Prize of India'. He lauded Payeng, the 'Forest Man of India', for his dedication to tree planting without seeking recognition, emphasising the global impact of such unsung heroes.

Payeng himself, as part of a five-member selection committee, chose Reddy for his exceptional work. Payeng is a green activist renowned for transforming a Brahmaputra sandbar into a lush forest reserve, covering 550 hectares in Jorhat district, through his tireless tree planting and nurturing efforts.

Highlighting the urgent need to combat climate change, Reddy stressed the importance of community-driven solutions, urging people to plant trees, conserve water, and promote sustainability. "India has 20 per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per ent of its resources. We must manage this disparity wisely," he said.

Reddy’s pioneering work in water conservation, land restoration, and climate awareness has transformed lives in Hyderabad, where he led the creation of 20,000 rainwater harvesting structures. Inspired by Payeng’s legacy, Reddy announced a campaign to plant one crore saplings over the next five years, with participation facilitated through a WhatsApp helpline.

Payeng, proud of the award being instituted in his name during his lifetime, praised Reddy’s contributions and expressed hope that the recognition would inspire more people to cherish and protect nature.