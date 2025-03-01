HYDRAA warns against Ameenpur flood relief scam

Hyderabad:The HYDRAA said it had received multiple complaints from Ameenpur residents about illegal money collection in the name of the Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu Flood Victims Joint Action Committee (JAC). According to HYDRAA, residents were being asked to pay Rs 1,000 for JAC membership and Rs 500 per square yard to "settle" land-related issues with government departments.

Taking the complaints seriously, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath warned that strict action would be taken against those involved. Victims provided receipts and WhatsApp messages as proof of these collections to HYDRAA.

According to reports, one Nanduri Satyanarayana introduced himself as the JAC chairman and issued printed receipts for the payments. The commissioner urged victims to report such incidents to the police and directed officials to file cases on HYDRAA’s behalf.

Ranganath clarified that those with land submerged by the Ameenpur tank waters do not need to approach any JAC or make payments to anyone. He also stated that HYDRAA is conducting a detailed study to determine how the tank expanded from 95 acres to 450 acres.

He said the full tank level (FTL) determination would be completed within two to three months using Survey of India maps and National Remote Sensing Centre imagery. A committee comprising experts from JNTU and IIT has been formed for this purpose.

The commissioner urged residents not to fall for scams and warned that anyone attempting to exploit the FTL process for illegal collections would face legal consequences.