HYDRAA Victims Thank Harish Rao for Saving Their Homes

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader on Friday assured residents of Hydershakote that the party would always stand by people facing distress and that the door of Telangana Bhavan, the party office, would always be open for them.

T. Harish Rao was speaking with some of the residents of Hydershakote who called on him at his residence on the occasion of Holi and to thank him for stopping demolitions of their homes by HYDRAA earlier. They said his presence in their colony and him taking up their serious concern and taking on HYDRAA meant a lot to them. They said they chose the occasion of Holi to meet with him and thank him for his support and help in their time of distress.

Those present on the occasion included the BRS MLA from Narsapur, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy and party leader Karthik Reddy.