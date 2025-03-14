 Top
HYDRAA Victims Thank Harish Rao for Saving Their Homes

14 March 2025 10:05 PM IST

Harish Rao meets Hydershakote residents on Holi, reaffirming BRS’s support in their time of need.

HYDRAA Victims Thank Harish Rao for Saving Their Homes
Residents of Hydershakote meet senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao to greet him on Holi and thank him for saving their homes from HYDRAA demolitions, on Friday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader on Friday assured residents of Hydershakote that the party would always stand by people facing distress and that the door of Telangana Bhavan, the party office, would always be open for them.

T. Harish Rao was speaking with some of the residents of Hydershakote who called on him at his residence on the occasion of Holi and to thank him for stopping demolitions of their homes by HYDRAA earlier. They said his presence in their colony and him taking up their serious concern and taking on HYDRAA meant a lot to them. They said they chose the occasion of Holi to meet with him and thank him for his support and help in their time of distress.

Those present on the occasion included the BRS MLA from Narsapur, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy and party leader Karthik Reddy.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
