HYDRAA Trains 105 Volunteers Under Yuva Aapada Mitra Scheme

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that the agency would deploy Yuva Aapada Mitra (YAM) volunteers in natural disaster-related situations and integrate them into the Disaster Response Force.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a training camp, he said YAM volunteers would be the first responders during natural disasters.

HYDRAA had trained the 105 volunteers from Hyderabad for a week in Fathullaguda on modules such as assisting citizens during emergencies, removing obstacles and assisting police, fire and emergency service operators.

Commissioner Ranganath said that since they were Hyderabad residents, YAM volunteers could immediately respond to emergency situations and be the first responders.

He also said that they can teach 10 more people on preparing for emergencies and impart confidence on local residents during emergencies and disasters.

Ranganath later handed certificates to the volunteers for successfully completing their training.