HYDRAA to tighten norms for setting up shops to sell hazardous items

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Monday said that the Paras firecracker shop, which was gutted on Sunday night, at Boggulkunta did not obtain permission from the authorities. He also said that stringent guidelines would be put in place for setting up shops to sell hazardous items.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle after visiting the shop, Ranganath said: “This incident is unpleasant. I have interacted with investigating officials. We will soon frame the guidelines — adding more to what is existing — and levy stringent penalties to those who toss the rules.”

Emphasising the need for safety, he advised firecracker traders to set up stores only in open areas.

Neighbours of the gutted outlet said they ran away from their houses as the blaze, accompanied by the sound of bursting crackers, became unbearable. They feel lucky that their houses are not affected.

A residential apartment complex, where 50 families reside, shares the common wall with the shop.

A resident of this apartment, said, “Because of the fire accident, this issue has come out. This shop was being put up at the spot for several years. Despite several complaints lodged by our residential association, no action was taken as shopkeepers are influential.”

Swapnika Jaiswal, another resident, said: “I ran out of the house with my two-year-old daughter. She was terrified, and so were the other residents. Many families have not returned home yet, and are staying with their relatives. We could not sleep the whole night.”