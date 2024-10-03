Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday participated in the launch of the "Family Digital Cards" at Hockey grounds in Secunderabad.

Lashing out at the previous regime, Revanth Reddy said, "Despite people's relentless request for 10 years, the previous KCR government did not respond. But our government is determined to provide ration cards to every poor person. We studied policies from various States and are adopting a new approach. It's unfortunate that some people don't understand the difference between a ration card and Family Digital Card”.

Launching the pilot project across all the 119 constituencies in the State, he said "Family Digital Cards are introduced to make welfare schemes accessible to the people."

"Information from various departments regarding welfare schemes will be integrated into this single card. The government is ensuring that information from 30 departments will be accessible with just one click through this Family Digital Card," he added.

Exuding confidence that the Family Digital Card will act as a protective shield for eligible families, he said that the card would be useful for ration, Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement, and other welfare schemes.

Elaborating further, Revanth Reddy said "We are appointing an RDO-level officer for supervision of the pilot project in each constituency."

"The Digital Card will recognize woman as the head of the family," he said.

Coming down heavily on the BRS government, he alleged that the previous government's mistakes led the State to slip into debts.

"The State is sinking due to these mistakes and debts. We are correcting those mistakes and managing the debts as we move forward," Reddy said.

"Those in power for 10 years failed to resolve Secunderabad cantonment issues, after coming to power, we decided to give house titles to cantonment residents by transferring land to the Central government," he added.

Slamming the BRS government, Revanth Reddy said, "They tormented the unemployed for 10 years, which is why people dethroned them. We started job recruitments," he explained.

Musi riverfront project to protect Hyderabad

The Chief Minister stressed that the Hydraa and Musi riverfront projects were to protect Hyderabad and warned the Opposition saying that “Telangana society is noticing your antics using hired men."

Blasting out at the BRS, he said "The wealth you looted over 10 years is swelling your party’s account by Rs 1500 crore and advised them to take Rs.500 crore from it and distribute it to the oustees of Musi Riverfront Project."

He also said that the State government was open to suggestions. "Tell us what alternative you suggest... the government is ready to listen. Do you have guts to attend an all party meeting if I convened it on the same issue and give valuable suggestions?” he asked.

"You are using the poor as a shield to protect your farmhouses," Revanth Reddy alleged, questioning "Should we demolish KTR's illegally constructed farmhouses? Sabitha has three sons with farmhouses. Sshould we demolish them? Was it not your party leaders who sold plots along the shores of Nallacheruvu and the Musi river?"

"After working with the people for 20 years, don’t I know the hardships of the poor?" he asked.

"There are 1000 acres in Jawaharnagar... let's distribute it to the poor and build Indiramma houses," the Chief Minister said.

Coming down heavily on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, he questioned, "The local MP must tell us what he has brought from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi?"

He went on to question the BJP MP Eatala Rajender and said "If the Sabarmati Riverfront can be developed, why not develop Musi?"

"Eatala just copies what KTR and BRS MLA T Harish Rao speak," Revanth Reddy alleged.

Requesting the entire Opposition, Revanth Reddy said "Let’s go to Modi to get houses for the poor in the Musi region. I’m ready. Let’s audit the lakes and encroachments in the city. Floods are displacing many families and if we keep quiet, even the Musi will get blocked soon. Our actions are meant to bring a better future to the city."

Stating that he knows the grief of the poor, Revanth Reddy said, "We don’t want to see a poor person’s tears. Our government's aim is to provide alternatives for every poor person," he exhilarated.

Revanth Reddy questioned the Opposition stating that, "Those who boast of 10 years experience, tell us what you will do for the poor? I will bring the entire Cabinet, can Eatala bring Rs 25,000 crore funds from Modi?"