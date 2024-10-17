HYDRAA to Protect all Public Assets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday issued an order empowering the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to protect public assets like roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces and public parks in the jurisdiction of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The services of HYDRAA will be engaged for the protection of all public assets. According to the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department’s GO, such assets will be helpful in disaster mitigation efforts.

According to the GO, in the context of growing urbanisation, there is an increased vulnerability of these public assets from encroachments. Protection of these public assets has significance as most of them act as lung spaces and useful for future recreational and essential community needs as well as to mitigate climate change adverse effects.

The order said the valuable assets need to be protected with proper attention and constant surveillance, which can be possible by a specialised agency with a professional approach and under section 374(B) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955. The commissioner of HYDRAA has been empowered to protect public assets.