HYDRAA to Prosecute Errant Officials to Clear Debris From Encroached Lakes

Hyderabad:After multiple demolitions done by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) of encroachments on lake and water bodies’ full tank level and buffer zones, the agency is now planning to clear the debris from the area and restore and revive lakes, while also working towards taking actions on officials who issued permissions to encroachers.

HYDRAA is reportedly working closely with police commissionerates, government bodies and legal teams to compile evidence and file cases against officials involved in the violations.



Officials stated that they are actively working towards restoring the ecological health of lakes. They said the main goal of HYDRAA is to revive and restore lakes and water bodies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits of Hyderabad. They also said that they are planning on clearing up the debris from the demolished structures, and reviving the lake with sustainable methods.



The demolition drives, which began earlier this year, have already cleared significant encroachments from Bum Rukn ud Dowla in Shastripuram Colony, Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally, and even drainage canal encroachments in Ram Nagar. However, the accumulation of debris left behind had slowed restoration efforts, prompting HYDRAA to expedite the cleanup process.



HYDRAA has already filed a complaint against Nizampet municipal commissioner P. Ramakrishna Rao, Bachupally MRO Phool Singh, Chandanagar's assistant city planner M. Rajkumar, Chandanagar Circle 21 deputy commissioner N. Sudama, Medchal district's assistant director of survey and land records K. Srinivasulu and HMDA assistant planning officer Sudhir Kumar.



However, the High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Bachupally MRO Phool Singh, Nizampet municipal commissioner P. Ramakrishna Rao and HMDA assistant planning officer Sudhir Kumar, while the High Court asked the government and HYDRAA not to arrest Medchal’s Survey and Land Records assistant director K. Srinivasulu.

