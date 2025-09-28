HYDRAA to Act Against Real Estate Project for Musi Floods

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated an enquiry into complaints against the Vantage Sri Aditya Luxury project in Manchirevula, Narsingi, following allegations that its under-construction structures contributed to flooding on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and its service roads during the recent rains.

Unlike in earlier instances, the recent heavy showers caused severe inundation of the ORR stretch near Narsingi, including its service roads and portions of the Solar Roof Cycle Track, after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened the Osmansagar gates. The situation turned critical, forcing the police and HYDRAA personnel to intervene and rescue stranded commuters.

Since Friday, HYDRAA has been conducting a mapping exercise of the Musi river course from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar to identify the floodplain. During this process, the agency received specific complaints that the Vantage project was being built within the Musi riverbed.

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said he, along with his team, inspected the site on Saturday afternoon. “We observed that floodwater from the Musi had entered the cellar of the structure, posing a serious risk to residents during floods,” he said.

Officials found that the developer had constructed a retention bund to block inflows, but water was still entering the premises. Drone and video footage were captured to record the ground situation.

The project comprises four towers spread over 383,43.18 sq. metres, with its southern boundary abutting the Musi river.

HYDRAA also noted that construction material had been dumped in the buffer zone, the surface height of the buffer zone had been raised.

The builder had also constructed a private bridge directly over the Musi river, not just in the buffer zone. Normally, such infrastructure is built only by government agencies, making this a rare case of a private entity creating a bridge on public property.

While the builder had obtained approvals from relevant agencies, HYDRAA intends to re-examine the permissions against ground realities and flood safety concerns. In addition to the apartment project, another villa project by the same company was found in the vicinity.