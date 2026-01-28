HYDRAA Tightens Fire Safety Checks; To Launch Inspections Soon

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will soon begin inspections of commercial and residential structures across the city following the recent fire incidents.

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath held a coordination meeting with officials from GHMC, Fire Services and Electricity Department, directing them to step up inspections and take strict action wherever fire safety rules are being violated. He made it clear that shops and commercial complexes that fail to follow safety norms must be sealed without delay and electricity supply disconnected.

The meeting identified furniture stores, textile shops and large commercial establishments as priority areas, given the increased load of fire involved. Officials will paste notices at premises that lack safety measures, clearly identifying them as unsafe.

The commissioner emphasised that there will be no leniency where basements and corridors are misused for storage or accommodation. “Cellars are meant only for parking. Storing inflammable material or allowing people to stay there is dangerous and unacceptable,” he pointed out.

The meeting discussed last year’s fire incidents in the city, noting that more than 36 fires have been reported, averaging three incidents a month. Referring to the recent fire at a furniture store in Nampally, officials said excessive storage in basements and allowing a watchman to stay there had led to avoidable loss of life.

Business owners have been told not to block staircases, corridors or exits with stock. They must ensure that fire extinguishers, sprinklers and alarms remain functional at all times. Staff must also be trained to respond during emergencies.



Residents have been asked to report fire hazards directly to the HYDRAA control room at 90001 13667. The agency said complaints, along with photos or videos and location details, can be shared. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.



