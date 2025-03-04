HYDRAA takes 49 complaints in Prajavani

Hyderabad: HYDRAA received 49 complaints during its Prajavani programme on Monday, most of them about encroachment of parkland and roads in old layouts, as well as land grabbing in colonies.

A complainant from Nadergul in Balapur mandal, Rangareddy district alleged that land belonging to the Chanakyapuri layout was encroached.

HYDRAA also received complaints from plot owners in Pocharam municipality, where they said that 66 plots in the NMR-Divya Nagar layout had disappeared. The complainants said that 66 plots are missing, and unknown people were now using the land for farming.

HYDRAA officials said they will review Google Maps and Survey of India records to conduct a detailed investigation. Authorities also directed complaints to the relevant authorities to take action against encroachments.