Hydraa Solves 5-Year-Old Issue in 24 Hours

Hyderabad: An encroachment issue that had troubled residents of Radhakalan in Sun City, Bandlaguda Jagir, Rangareddy district, for five years was resolved within 24 hours following a complaint at the HYDRAA Prajavani on Tuesday morning.

A 40-foot-wide road in front of a residential plot had been reduced to 20 due to illegal occupation by plot owners on the opposite side. Despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. The complainant, who resides in Dubai, said that each time she visited India, she approached the authorities, but the encroachment remained.

After filing a complaint through HYDRAA Prajavani on Monday, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed immediate action. Within a day, the encroachments were removed and the full width of the road was restored.

HYDRAA officials confirmed that the local municipal authorities carried out the demolition under their supervision.

Expressing relief, the complainant said, “It was a struggle for five years.

Within 24 hours of filing the complaint through Prajavani, they removed the encroachments. Thanks to all the staff of HYDRAA.”