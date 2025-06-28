HYDRAA Shifts Focus On 349 Waterlogging Points

Hyderabad: With 349 waterlogging points identified, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which is working in close coordination with the India Meteorological Department (Hyderabad), is taking up preparatory civic works to ensure a hassle-free monsoon for denizens.

The plan centers on identifying and ensuring smooth flow of rainwater from these earmarked zones to the nearest lake or stormwater drain. “If the routes for draining water are blocked, we will clear them. If needed, temporary passages would be dug; other minor civil works can also be taken up,” said a HYDRAA official.

An analysis revealed that each flooding zone has its unique problem. At Road Number 71, Jubilee Hills, the reason for water not draining out is uneven road surface and water exits being blocked. Similarly at Nagole X Roads, the reason is low-level roads and vents not being clear. At Borabanda Bus Stop, narrow drainage lines are the reason. Road widening works that are presently underway are also causing floods at some places.

“The tender process (for preparatory civic works) is in the scrutiny stage and by the end of this week the agencies will be awarded with the contract,” said an official from HYDRAA. Most of the waterlogging points, which include VST Main Road and Alugaddabavi, experience traffic rush. At these points, teams will also be deployed -- each team comprising an official from HYDRAA, police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Unlike earlier this year, the monsoon emergency teams will be deployed by HYDRAA and not by GHMC.

“In case of waterlogging, we will take up immediate work to bring back normalcy,” an official said. This year too, motors will be in place to pump out water. Staff will have equipment to remove uprooted trees and branches. Static teams will be present at selected points. Mobile teams will move around the city addressing complaints. Around 150 monsoon teams will be on duty and 51 DRF teams of HYDRAA will also be attending rain related complaints.

Info:

IN PUBLIC INTEREST

MONSOON EMERGENCY NUMBERS

HYDRAA Control Room: 9000113667, 8712406901 and 040-29555500

GHMC Land Line Number: 040-21111111

Exclusively for water pollution and sewage issue: 24-hour customer care: 155

313 (HMWS&SB)