Hydraa Seeks CSR Funds to Restore Water Bodies

Hyderabad: HYDRAA has urging corporates to contribute money from their corporate social responsibility funds towards the restoration of water bodies in the city. According to HYDRAA, within the Outer Ring Road, there are 1,025 tanks, of which 61 per cent are untraceable. The agency aims to salvage the remaining 39 per cent.

In a meeting held on Wednesday with 72 corporate representatives, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath stressed the urgency of protecting these water bodies. “Everyone should realise that if the lakes are not protected, the ecological balance will be damaged, and the survival of future generations will be compromised,” he stated.

Ranganath called for concerted efforts to remove silt from the water bodies, divert canals to prevent sewage contamination and establish freshwater ponds through the installation of sewage treatment plants. “HYDRAA is working to enhance the reputation of the respective institutions through the development of these ponds,” he added.

The agency is actively developing key water bodies including Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, Tammidikunta, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, and Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet.