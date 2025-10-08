HYDRAA Seeks ACB’s Help To Probe Bribery Allegations

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA has condemned a social media misinformation campaign linked to the dispute between real estate firm Vertex and Chaitanya Reddy at Mankhal under Tukkuguda municipality and sought a detailed probe into the alleged Rs 50-lakh extortion case, which is being investigated by the Pahadisharif police.

HYDRAA said it has formally requested the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to step in if necessary, and confirmed that the bureau has expressed willingness to assist.

According to the complaint, a group of brokers allegedly collected Rs 50 lakh from Chaitanya Reddy using HYDRAA’s name, promising to mediate in the dispute. Police officials said the investigation has been intensified, with call data records, messages, and phone communications of the accused now under forensic scrutiny.

Those named in the case include Sunkari Naresh, Praveen, and Chandu Srinivas, who have reportedly avoided cooperating with investigators. Officials said their mobile phones, once examined, could provide crucial evidence about the alleged money trail and coordination.

The agency noted that Sunkari Naresh had been suspended by the Bar Council for allegedly practising law using fake educational certificates. Despite securing a stay order, his credentials were later verified as fake. HYDRAA alleged that Naresh, along with a local YouTuber, was involved in spreading false claims online to mislead the public about the Vertex property dispute.

Police were also examining two cheques worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh that Naresh claims to have received from Chaitanya Reddy. Officials said the cheques surfaced shortly after a case was registered on September 4. The handwriting and dates on the cheques have been sent for forensic analysis to verify authenticity.

HYDRAA stated that it may approach the High Court to be impleaded in the case, asserting that a joint investigation with the ACB would help expose the full extent of the alleged fraud and misinformation campaign.