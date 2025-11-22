HYDRAA Secures Rs 700-cr Worth Land In Kondapur

Hyderabad:HYDRAA said it had protected Rs 700-crore worth land in Kondapur on Friday. Following Telangana High Court’s directions, the agency fenced off two parcels of land measuring four acres in Sri Venkateswara HAL Colony and put up signboards marking them as parkland.

The agency said the parkland was illegally sold under by-survey numbers. Residents alleged that Simha Developers, Vasavi Construction Company and others had purchased the land and placed bouncers to intimidate the locals.

The layout, formed in the 1980s over 57.2 acres with 627 plots, originally set aside 1.2 acres each for two parks, two acres for another park and about 1,000 sq. yds for public use.

Sri Venkateswara HAL Residents’ Welfare Association representatives and colony members told HYDRAA that the parklands were encroached and were sold by fabricating documents and creating fake by-survey numbers.



For more than a decade, the association had been fighting to protect these open spaces, and approached HYDRAA. They showed how the park areas had been broken up into multiple land parcels and sold. The association also approached the High Court, which directed HYDRAA to verify the situation on the ground and take necessary steps.



During the field inspection, HYDRAA officials reportedly found that one of the parks, which should have been 1.2 acres, had been split into three parts and turned into 11 plots. Two other parks had also been handled in a similar manner.



According to the residents, some individuals had created the layout in the 1980s using GPA documents and later sold parts of the reserved land.