HYDRAA Secures 2.34-Acre Disputed Land In Attapur

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has protected 2.34 acres of government land in Attapur’s Rambagh area, fencing the property valued at more than Rs. 250 crores. The land has long been at the centre of a dispute between Gurudwara Saheb Barambala and Seetaramachandra Swamy Temple in Attapur.

Officials explained that a Sikh burial site lies adjacent to the land. While one group pressed for the land to be allotted to the Temple, another sought its allocation to the Gurudwara, citing the burial site. Both sides claimed rights, leading to tensions and a case in the High Court.

On January 29, the High Court had directed the Rangareddy district collector to issue a speaking order and take a decision within three months. However, before the collector acted, members of Gurudwara Saheb Barambala erected roofing sheets around the land and took control.

HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath had earlier inspected the site with revenue officials and held discussions with both groups. Following inspection, he ordered the removal of the sheets and directed that the land be secured.

On Sunday morning, officials removed the boundary sheets, installed fencing, and placed boards declaring the land as government property. A small portion measuring 366 square yards, where the Sikh burial site is located, was left out, while the rest was fenced. Heavy police presence was deployed during the operation, and Attapur police took several men into preventive custody.