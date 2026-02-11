HYDRAA Seals Encroached Kondapur Lake

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Tuesday sealed Jangamkunta in Kondapur, a four-acre lake valued at ₹700 crore, which had been filled with debris and converted into plots for sale by local leader Raju Yadav. The lake is located on the Serilingampally Municipal Office-Madinaguda Road stretch. The agency also cleared encroachments at the Kotha Cheruvu of Alwal.

HYDRAA, in a joint inspection with revenue officials, confirmed the encroached area was indeed Jangamkunta, also known as Jangamonikunta. The revenue department registered a case against the encroachers with Gachibowli police. Officials said Raju Yadav and his associates were involved, while police confirmed a case against Dastagiri, the land supervisor and Yadav’s associate. Following the inspection, HYDRAA fenced the lake to prevent further encroachment.

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said the agency had identified hundreds of vulnerable water bodies across the city. “HYDRAA is focusing on lakes and water bodies not brought on record. Many small lakes of 4–5 acres are being filled with debris and taken over by grabbers. These are not shown as lakes in revenue records or village maps, making them highly vulnerable,” he said.

At Alwal’s Kotha Cheruvu, officials cleared nearly eight acres of encroachments after residents complained about plastic compressive units and waste collection activities operating within the full tank level (FTL). HYDRAA teams found temporary sheds erected for workers and waste being dumped into the lake. The sheds and unauthorised structures were removed.

HYDRAA targets land grabs, restores parks

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Tuesday removed encroachments and protected public land at Vanasthalipuram and Moula Ali as well as taking action swiftly and recovering a government school’s playground within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

In Vanasthalipuram’s Jakkidinagar Colony, HYDRAA secured a 650-square-yard land originally reserved for a park in a 1982 layout. The land had been encroached, converted into plots and sold. Officials demolished the compound wall and two sheds, fenced the site, and installed signboards marking it as park land.

At Moula Ali’s Radhakrishna Housing Colony near Kakatiyanagar, a 450-square-yard park land gifted to the GHMC had been encroached. HYDRAA removed the compound wall and a temporary shed, restoring the land for public use.

In Kukatpally, the HYDRAA received a complaint on Monday evening from the principal of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Venkateswaranagar Colony, spread over 33 guntas, was illegally encroached by a local resident named Waheed.

Inspecting the area, HYDRAA found that Waheed built his house door towards the school’s playground, taken control of the land and was creating unnecessary trouble to the school children and management. HYDRAA’s staff immediately removed the encroachments and fenced the land, ensuring that the land could be used only by the school.