HYDRAA Saves Park Land From Encroachers

Hyderabad: HYDRAA officials on Tuesday protected 400 sq. yds of park land worth ₹2 crore from encroachment in Bhavanipuram Colony under Chandanagar in Serilingampally mandal. Acting on complaints from residents, authorities intervened and secured the site.

Representatives of the Bhavanipuram Colony Welfare Association said GHMC had earlier constructed a compound wall and marked the park’s boundaries. They alleged that encroachers attempted to build a house using the compound wall as the foundation. Concerned residents approached HYDRAA for immediate action.

Following a field inspection with GHMC officials, HYDRAA confirmed the land was designated as park space in the approved layout. Encroachments were removed, fencing installed, and boards put up declaring the site as park land to prevent further illegal occupation.