HYDRAA Saves Costly Government Land From Encroachments in JH, Khanamet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday removed encroachments and secured government land in Jubilee Hills and Khanamet following complaints received through its Prajavani programme.

In Jubilee Hills, officials found that an individual had allegedly encroached upon about 150 square yards of park land valued at around Rs 3 crore. According to HYDRAA, nearly 50 square yards were brought under construction after breaching the compound wall, while another 100 square yards were fenced off.

On the directions of HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, officials demolished the unauthorised structure and registered a police case.

In Khanamet, near the HITEX exhibition grounds, HYDRAA acted on reports of attempted encroachments on a five-acre plot earlier allotted by the government to the All India Velama Association. The High Court had stayed the allotment after objections were raised regarding allocation of land to caste-based organisations.

HYDRAA said some persons allegedly tried to take advantage of the situation following the court stay. After inspection, the agency fenced the five-acre land parcel and installed HYDRAA boards to prevent further encroachments.