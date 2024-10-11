Hyderabad: In its bid to conserve lakes and ponds at a low cost, the HYDRAA is taking a cue from Bengaluru and invite Anand Malligavad, also known as India's 'lake man', to join its efforts.



Under the Bengaluru model, water will be filtered across stages before it reaches the lakes. One of the steps that will be taken up in Hyderabad is having a plantation on either side of nalas where sewage water flows.

In a press release here on Thursday, HYDRAA said that the plantation activity, like in Bengaluru, will, to an extent, purify the water before it reaches lakes.

Initially four lakes — Sunnam cheruvu, Appa cheruvu, Errakunta and Kukatpally lake — will be revived.

On Thursday, HYDRAA commissioner, A.V. Ranganath held a video conference with Malligavad, who explained the arrangements required to remove the accumulated waste from lakes and steps that purify water before they drain into lakes.

HYDRAA will invite him to Hyderabad and ask him to provide assistance on the restoration of lakes in the city. HYDRAA officials will also visit Bengaluru.

Malligavad has rejuvenated nearly three dozen lakes that were deteriorating in Bengaluru.