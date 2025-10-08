HYDRAA Restores Nizams’ Prized Lake

Hyderabad: The restoration and rejuvenation of the historic Bum Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in the Old City, once a primary drinking water source for the Nizams, is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this month or in early December.

This is the first lake restoration project undertaken by the Hyderabad Lakes Protection and Rejuvenation Authority (HYDRAA), which began by clearing encroachments and launching large-scale cleanup and beautification efforts. “All bund-clearing works have been completed, and the beautification phase will begin shortly,” said a HYDRAA official.

Spread across 18.575 acres within its Full Tank Level (FTL) area, with a water spread of 8.915 acres, the Bum Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake dates back to the 18th century. According to a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the lake was built in 1770 by Nawab Rukn-ud-Daula, Prime Minister to Sikandar Jah, the third Nizam of Hyderabad. Historians note that the Nizams drank only water drawn from this lake, reflecting its purity and cultural significance.

Over the decades, however, neglect and encroachment left the lake severely degraded. Private individuals dried up portions of the lake, removed FTL markers, dumped debris and altered its boundaries. Without natural inlets, the lake gradually turned into a sewage receptacle for the surrounding residential areas.

On August 10, 2024, HYDRAA launched a demolition drive, clearing illegal constructions within the FTL and buffer zone. The agency has since expanded its lake rejuvenation efforts to other water bodies, including Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu, Madhapur Sunnam Cheruvu, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu and Madhapur Thammidi Kunta.

Officials said the Bum Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake will soon feature strengthened bunds, desilted beds, improved water inflow channels and landscaped walking tracks—restoring the site as a heritage water body and a public recreation space.