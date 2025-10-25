HYDRAA Removes Encroachments In Kondapur And Pocharam

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Friday said it had carried out encroachment removal operations on Friday in Kondapur’s Raghavendra Colony and in Pocharam’s Pratapa Singaram.

At Kondapur, HYDRAA removed encroachments from a Rs 30-crore worth site extending to about 2,000 sq. yds, meant for a park and a community hall. Some encroachers using by-survey numbers, generated 10 plots and attempted to encroach on the land, HYDRAA said

Officials found that the plot had been encroached, and on each “plot” a shed was raised by the encroachers. After establishing that it was indeed parkland, HYDRAA officials removed the encroachments and erected a board declaring the land was protected by the agency, a statement said.

At Pratapa Singaram, a 6.18-acre parcel of land was encroached upon by one of the layout creators. According to HYDRAA, in 1978 a 27-acre layout was created with 400 plots. Out of the 27 acres, 6.18 acres belonged to Malipeddi Janardhan Reddy, and plotting was done.

His son Malipeddi Madhusudhan Reddy registered the 6.18 acres of land in the Dharani portal, availed the agricultural passbook, and collected Rythu Bandhu amount. He then raised fencing around the 6.18 acres and claimed it as his.

The owners of the plots within the 6.18 acres complained to revenue officials and the district collector, after which the Rythu Bandhu scheme for that land parcel was cancelled, but the encroacher did not allow them into their land since 2017. After complaining to HYDRAA, the agency confirmed that it was all a part of the 27-acre layout and the plots along with the roadways connecting the plot were encroached.

After holding a meeting with Madhusudhan Reddy, plot owners and revenue officials, HYDRAA determined that the land belonged to the people and removed the boundary wall.