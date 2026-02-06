HYDRAA Removes Encroachments From Lake FTL, Govt Land And Protects Temple Land

Hyderabad: HYDRAA said it had removed illegal constructions and protecting government and lake land at three locations — Doolapally, Yousufguda and Nagaram — on Friday.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA removed illegal structures built within the full tank level (FTL) area of Sumarakunta in Doolapally, near Dundigal-Gandimaisamma. The lake, spread across nearly 42 acres, was subjected to encroachment.

Officials said that they received complaints that some persons had filled soil and built structures inside the FTL area, by claiming that they had shikham patta rights. According to the rules, no construction is allowed on a the FTL. Despite that, several scrap shops, temporary sheds, small hotels, container workshops and welding units were operating illegally at the site.

HYDRAA removed the businesses, sheds and structures raised, and cleared more than 11 acres of encroachments. Officials confirmed that only farming is allowed in shikham patta land within the FTL area when there is no water.

In another drive, HYDRAA reclaimed 3.2 acres of government land in Yousufguda. The land, falling under Survey No. 128/1, was earlier taken over by the government under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act.

Authorities removed encroachments, including illegal sand and brick businesses and temporary sheds, set up on 3,600-square yard of land allegedly undertaken by one Shareef Khan using fake documents. HYDRAA also stated that they registered a case against Khan with the Borabanda police.

HYDRAA in a statement said it had protected 1,365 sq. yds land belonging to a Shiva temple in Nagaram’s Ramakrishnanagar colony. Residents had complained that some people were trying to grab the vacant temple land. After field verification, HYDRAA confirmed the land belonged to the temple and installed fencing and boards to prevent encroachment.