HYDRAA Reiterates Non-Interference in Private Land Disputes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reiterated that it will not interfere in disputes involving private land ownership. However, it emphasized that it would take stern action against any encroachments on lakes, ponds, canals, parks, government lands, or other public places.

Referring to the ongoing dispute between Vertex Real Estate Company in Thukkuguda Municipality and a woman named Chaitanya Reddy, Hydraa clarified that the issue is a purely private matter. Officials said they had brought both parties face-to-face and conducted a transparent inquiry, concluding that Hydraa has no role in adjudicating such disputes.

Hydraa highlighted that when Vertex constructed illegal structures in Suram Lake, it demolished them, and it also took serious note of soil dumping in Kothakunta Lake, registering two cases against the company.

The authority dismissed allegations made by Sunkari Naresh, a lawyer removed from the High Court Bar Council, terming them “baseless.” It clarified that Chaitanya Reddy had already filed a police complaint against Vertex over a road construction dispute and could also seek legal recourse in court.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya Reddy accused Naresh and his associates of taking ₹50 lakh. Hydraa stated that it questioned both her and the alleged accomplice, and subsequently filed a case at Pahad Sherrif Police Station seeking a deeper probe.

Hydraa accused Naresh of trying to malign the agency with false claims and urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation. “The police must thoroughly investigate the Dalari affair and bring out the truth,” it said in a statement.