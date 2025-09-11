HYDRAA Reclaims Rs.100 Cr Land at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: HYDRAA reclaimed 1.2 acres of prime government land worth over Rs.100 crore at Kukatpally on Wednesday and fenced the site to prevent further encroachment.

The Alwyn Welfare Association had complained during the HYDRAA Prajavani public grievances programme that the vacant plot was being misused for illegal parking and anti-social activities. HYDRAA’s investigation confirmed that the 2.39 acres under Survey No. 276 belonged to the government, though part of it had been encroached.

While the Hyderabad Alwyn Employees Housing Committee has claimed ownership, residents have requested that the land be developed as a park. In 1986, the government allotted 79.29 acres to the committee and distributed plots in two phases. The committee argues that some members are still awaiting houses and that the adjoining 2.39 acres should be allotted to them, claiming payment was already made.

Locals, however, alleged that without proper purchase, the committee laid out plots within the 2.39 acres and sold them illegally.

Water Board to release water from twin reservoirs

Hyderabad: With heavy inflows and more rain forecast, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to discharge 1,000 cusecs from Himayatsagar and 250 cusecs from Osmansagar. On Wednesday, inflows stood at 100 cusecs at Osmansagar and 5,200 cusecs at Himayatsagar, though reservoir gates remained closed.

TGRTC launches Yatradaanam

Hyderabad: The TGRTC has launched Yatradaanam, a programme offering orphans, destitute elders, persons with disabilities and poor students an opportunity to visit temples, tourist attractions and places of recreation through sponsored bus trips.

TGSRTC said the initiative was designed to promote social service and inclusive travel, supported by a dedicated fund created by the Corporation.

Individuals, public representatives, corporate entities, NRIs, associations and NGOs can sponsor trips through donations. Those interested can call helpline numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033 for details of tour packages.

Through the initiative, beneficiaries will be taken to well-known temples and tourist sites on special occasions, providing joyful and memorable experiences.

Violations found at 10 AB outlets

Hyderabad: Food safety task force teams inspected 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets across Hyderabad following a complaint lodged with the commissioner of food safety and found multiple violations.

Outlets inspected included AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit Mall, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram and Secunderabad.

Violations ranged from unclean utensils, flooring and wash areas to pest infestations. Cockroach and housefly infestations were reported at Banjara Hills and Gachibowli, expired food was found at Medipally, and rotten fruits with fungal growth were seized at Inorbit Mall.

At AS Rao Nagar, food was stored directly on the floor with rat feces found on racks and rusty storage conditions. Officials also noted labelling and display violations under the Food Safety and Standards Regulation, 2020.

Food items were seized, notices issued, and samples collected for testing. Action has been initiated against the outlets.

18 fake doctors caught in raids

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has caught 18 quacks practising allopathic medicine during inspections across Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts.

Teams found individuals without medical qualifications administering antibiotics, steroids, and painkiller injections in villages including Mosra, Chandur, Varni, Nasrullabad, Birkur, Jukkal and Pitlam.

Officials said reports are being sent to the authorities, and cases will be filed under the NMC and TSMR Acts.

Board gives last chance for admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will allow affiliated colleges to admit students on September 11 and 12 as a final opportunity. Private junior colleges can admit students with a penalty of Rs.500 per admission, while government and aided colleges can do so without penalty.

The board has also enabled admission details edit options for two days, with private colleges charged `200 per correction. No penalty will apply for government and aided institutions.

The board advised parents and students to ensure admissions are made only in affiliated colleges and to check the official website for the updated list of approved institutions.

Ilamma’s courage remains an inspiration: Collector

Nizamabad: District collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy said that Telangana armed struggle warrior and courageous woman Chakali Ilamma’s fighting spirit is an inspiration for all.

On the occasion of Chakali Ilamma’s death anniversary, the district collector, additional collector Ankit, other officials, and representatives of various community associations paid floral tributes to her statue at Vinayak Nagar in Nizamabad town on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Krishna Reddy recalled that Chakali Ilamma waged an inspiring struggle against the feudal system and courageously raised her voice to fight for her rights. He urged everyone to draw inspiration from her life and work towards fulfilling her aspirations.

To mark the occasion, the district backward classes development department, led by its officer Narsaiah, also organised a programme to pay tributes to Ilamma.

DGHS halts move to withdraw ban on ‘Dr’ for physios

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday withdrew its notification issued a day earlier that barred physiotherapists from using the prefix Dr or suffix PT.

In a revised notice, DGHS said the issue required further examination after receiving several representations. On September 9, DGHS had directed that physiotherapists cannot use Dr or PT with their names, citing objections from the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR) against terminology used in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy – Approved Syllabus 2025.

The earlier notification stated that physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors, and using the prefix misleads patients and creates scope for quackery. It clarified that physiotherapists cannot undertake primary care and may only treat patients referred by doctors, as they are not trained to diagnose conditions.

The directive cited multiple legal rulings and reiterated that only registered practitioners of modern medicine, Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy may use the title Doctor.