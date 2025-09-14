HYDRAA Reclaims Rs 500 Crore Government Land from Encroachers in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: HYDRAA said on Saturday that it had removed encroachments on 12 acres of government land worth more than rS 500 crore, and reclaimed the property. The land, allocated to the Intermediate Education Board in 2011, had been encroached by Anish Constructions and a local leader claiming ownership.

Compound walls and sheds were raised on the land in Survey No. 17 of Shamshabad’s Satamrai. The encroachers even placed signboards of Anish Constructions.

Locals sent footage of encroachers attempting to raise sheds on the land to HYDRAA. When asked, the encroachers claimed that they had purchased the land from the descendants of erstwhile nobles of the Nizam, and were undertaking agricultural works.

During inspection with revenue authorities, HYDRAA confirmed that the land indeed belonged to the government, and revenue officers clarified that the family of nobles held no such land in Shamshabad, and the encroachers had attempted to mislead authorities by showing the records of another location as belonging to Survey No. 17 of Satamrai.

HYDRAA stated that Sripad Deshpande of Anish Constructions was a part of multiple land disputes. After establishing that the land belonged to the government, officials removed the encroachments. While HYDRAA did not demolish a few houses, a temple and a mosque on the land, the rest of the structures were removed. Authorities also fenced the 12-acre plot, and erected boards marking it as government property.