HYDRAA Reclaims Rs 30-cr Parkland

Hyderabad: HYDRAA officials on Friday removed encroachments and restored a 4,000 sq. yd parkland worth `30 crore in Chowdaryguda and Doctor’s Colony under Pocharam municipality in Ghatkesar mandal.

Officials told Deccan Chronicle that the layout developers had encroached on the land, which was originally designated as parkland in the approved layout. The layout, developed in 1985 on 26.9 acres, comprised about 500 plots.

According to HYDRAA, Aamudala Ramesh, son of one of the developers, Aamudala Narasimha, produced forged documents and divided the 4,000 sq. yd parcel into five plots of 800 sq. yds each, later selling them to a man named Kulkarni. Kulkarni further subdivided these into 20 plots of 200 sq. yds and sold them to Rajesh and others.