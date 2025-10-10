HYDRAA Reclaims ₹750 Cr Land in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday removed encroachments on government land at Road No. 10 in Banjara Hills and reclaimed around 5 acres valued at ₹750 crore.

Earlier, the government had allotted 1.20 acres of this land to the Water Board. However, a person named Parthasarathy approached the court claiming ownership of the entire 5-acre plot, including the allotted portion. While the dispute was still under litigation, he allegedly took control of the entire land and constructed temporary sheds on it.

Following this, HYDRAA officials carried out a demolition drive and cleared all illegal structures, taking full possession of the government land.