HYDRAA Reclaims ₹7 Crore Worth of Parkland in Ameenpur; Fencing Installed

Hyderabad:HYDRAA reclaimed more than 1,200 sq. yds of parkland, valued at more than Rs 7 crore, from encroachment in Ameenpur’s Chakrapuri Colony on Sunday, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Officials said that the 1,253.8-sq. yd land was situated in Survey No. 135 of Ameenpur village. The land was dedicated to public usage in 2022 via a gift settlement deed by the layout developers, and had permissions for park and road development.



After receiving complaints from the Charkapuri Colony Welfare Society members about encroachment, HYDRAA officials conducted a site enquiry and found that the boundary stones installed for demarcating the roadways and parklands were removed. On Sunday, officials placed fencing around the park and erected a board stating the land is protected by HYDRAA.