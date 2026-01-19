HYDRAA Reclaims 6 Acres of Government Land From Nalla Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: HYDRAA said it had reclaimed more than six acres of government land from encroachment allegedly by Nalla Malla Reddy, director of an engineering college named after himself, in Ghatkesar’s Kachavani Singaram on Monday. The agency claimed that Nalla Malla Reddy converted the government land into nearly 50 plots in a layout and sold them.

Malla Reddy allegedly attempted to stop HYDRAA’s works, and claimed that the agency did not provide notice before taking action.

Malla Reddy had allegedly established a layout beside the 6.12 acres of government land in Kachavani Singaram’s Survey No.s 66/2, 66/3, 66/4 and 66/5. HYDRAA alleged that he encroached on to adjacent government land.

HYDRAA received a complaint about Nalla Malla Reddy taking over the government land, after which the agency along with revenue department officials inspected the land. Based on a report of the survey land records department’s assistant director, HYDRAA reclaimed the land and raised fencing around the government land.

HYDRAA fenced up the land and raised notice boards stating the government land is in HYDRAA’s protection.

In January last year, HYDRAA had taken action against Malla Reddy’s alleged encroachment activities in Pocharam municipality. The agency accused him of building compound walls, erecting gates and placing security guards, and disallowing plot-owners from visiting their land in Divya Nagar layout, Ekashila layout, Venkatadri Township, Suprabath Venture Phases 1, 2 and 3, Maheshwari Colony, Kachavani Colony, Pratap Singaram Road, Saipriya Colony, Medipally, Parvathpur, Chennareddy Colony, Hills View Colony and Muttelliguda in Korremula village.

The owners complained that they couldn’t even sell the plots to other people. They claimed that Malla Reddy had laid down the condition that all sales must happen in his presence and the sellers have to pay him Rs.50,000.