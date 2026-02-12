HYDRAA Reclaims ₹2,200 Crore Govt, Mundi Kunta Lake Land Near Hitex

Hyderabad: In a major enforcement drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday reclaimed government land and Mundi Kunta lake property worth an estimated ₹2,200 crore near the Hitex Exhibition Convention Centre in Madhapur.

Officials said the land, including portions of the lake, had been illegally encroached upon, with commercial establishments and temporary sheds erected on the premises. Acting on complaints and revenue records, HYDRAA teams carried out demolition operations and removed all unauthorized structures.

Authorities stated that the operation was aimed at restoring government land and protecting water bodies from further encroachment. Officials reiterated that strict action will continue against illegal occupations across the city.