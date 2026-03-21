HYDRAA Reclaims 16-Acre Encroached Land

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA officials on Friday reclaimed 16 acres of government land in Serilingampally’s TNGO Colony from encroachment. Authorities said the land, valued at more than ₹3,200 crore, had been subjected to severe illegal occupation.

The land was originally allocated to Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) and developed into an HMDA layout in 2007. Of this, 10 acres were earmarked for Moosaikunta lake, 4 acres for a green belt, and 2 acres for a government school. Officials noted that all 16 acres designated for public use had been encroached upon.

Local residents lodged Prajavani grievances with HYDRAA, prompting joint surveys by HYDRAA, GHMC, and revenue department teams. After confirming the land belonged to the government, authorities fenced the area and installed boards declaring it protected by HYDRAA.

Officials said the move was part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public assets and restore land meant for community welfare.