HYDRAA Reclaims 1,533-Sq Yard Park in Yellareddyguda from Encroachers

Hyderabad: HYDRAA officials cleared long-standing encroachments raised on a 1,533-sq. yard parkland in Yellareddyguda’s Sai Saradhinagar, near the Madhuranagar Metro Rail station, on Sunday. The parkland was created in a 1961 layout of the five-acre Sai Saradhinagar, but had been occupied for decades by the descendants of Narayana Prasad who raised sheds, structures and temporary residential tents, HYDRAA said.

The agency said that the encroachers got a house number for the structure by ‘managing’ government departments. The residents welfare association had approached the GHMC multiple times to remove the encroachments but to no avail. They recently moved HYDRAA, which conducted ground inspections and removed the encroachments.



