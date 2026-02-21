HYDRAA Reclaims ₹1,400 Crore Encroached Land Meant for Public Amenities in Kondapur

Hyderabad:HYDRAA in a media statement said that it had removed encroachments from land meant for parks, educational institutions and a community hall in Kondapur and fenced it off. The land was estimaeted to be worth more than Rs 1,400 crore.

The land was a part of the Rajarajeshwarinagar Colony layout which was approved in 1993 with 2,059 plots under a gram panchayat layout between Survey No.s 78 and 93. Five acres were set aside for a government junior college, nearly one acre for a school, and more than an acre for parks, along with space for a community hall.



Residents complained that most of the earmarked land parcels were being encroached upon. Around 1,000 square yards of the land reserved for a school had been used to construct an apartment building, Private shops, sheds and commercial establishments had come up on land meant for community use, the residents alleged in their complaint to HYDRAA, and added that roads in the colony were also facing encroachments.



The colony welfare association filed a complaint with HYDRAA during its Prajavani programme, and alleged that influential persons were behind the encroachments. They questioned how land meant for parks and public purposes could be treated as private property, especially when such spaces are not eligible for regularisation under the layout regularisation scheme (LRS).



Acting on the complaints, HYDRAA officials carried out field inspections, and confirmed that the disputed lands were reserved for parks and public amenities as per the original layout. On Saturday HYDRAA removed encroachments and fenced the land to prevent further misuse. They also installed boards identifying the areas as public utility spaces, the statement said.

