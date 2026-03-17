HYDRAA Reclaims 11 Acres of Land in Kondapur and Kukatpally

Hyderabad: HYDRAA undertook multiple encroachment removal activities on Tuesday across the city, and reclaimed a total of 11 acres of land which was previously allocated for other purposes. Officials said the reclaimed land included two acres meant for a public park, five acres for a cremation ground and four acres for a dumping yard, with market value of more than Rs 1,650 crores.

In Kondapur, HYDRAA secured land earmarked for a park in the Central Park Colony. The layout, developed in 1998 across 16 acres with 148 plots in Survey No. 110/1, had clearly marked space for the park, and municipal authorities had constructed boundary walls earlier. Some individuals set up sheds on the land and allegedly threatened residents who objected. Acting on complaints, officials conducted a field inspection along with revenue and GHMC authorities, and confirmed the land as designated park space.

In another operation, HYDRAA protected nine acres of government land near Ambir Cheruvu in Kukatpally’s Pragathinagar. This parcel includes the five acres allocated for a cremation ground, and four acres meant for a dumping yard in Bagameeri village in Kukatpally.

After verifying records with revenue and GHMC officials, HYDRAA fenced up the entire nine-acre space in Kukatpally and two acres in Kondapur. Signboards were installed clearly marking the land for its intended public purposes.